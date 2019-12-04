|
Mark Neuberger
Scotsdale - On December 1, 2019, Mark Neuberger passed away to join our heavenly Father. Mark was 65 years old and was preceded in death by his wife Cari Gerchick.
He is survived by his brothers Michael (Vicki) Neuberger, John (Kathy) Neuberger and Peter (Becky) Neuberger, his sisters Julie Erickson and Mary Neuberger, his nieces Claire, Amy and Anne, nephews David, Jon, Paul, Brian, Andrew and Scott and his in-laws Barbara and Bill Gerchick.
Mark was active in sporting events, cards and music. He was a U.S. Marshal for twenty-eight of his thirty-one year career. Mark was a Court Security Inspector in Phoenix for most of it. He loved talking about his career in federal law enforcement. People would enjoy listening to his stories from throughout his career. However, his first love was his loved ones. A special thank you to the wonderful staff of Hospice of the Valley. Their compassionate and professional care was appreciated by Mark and his family.
Funeral services will be held on December 21st at 10:00 a.m. at Green Acres Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ followed by burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019