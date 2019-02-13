Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
380 Bluemound Road
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 549-0659
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Maley, Mark Philip Found peace February 8, 2019 with his wife Debbie by his side, age 61. Preceded in death by his parents Robert and Ute, and sister Roberta. Beloved husband of 41 years to Debbie. Proud father of Erica and Kobi. Dear brother of Eric. Survived by nephews, nieces, other relatives and many dear friends. Visitation Sun. February 24, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME. 380 Bluemound Rd. (Hwy J & JJ, 4 blocks south of I 94) from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 PM. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
