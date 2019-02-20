Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9300 W. Beloit Road
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9300 W. Beloit Road
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mark Prioletta Notice
Prioletta, Mark Age 67 of New Berlin, entered Heaven on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Mark was brave, intelligent, funny, kind and selfless. He inspired us all by his example and we are blessed to have been part of his life. He is survived by Mary (Sharafinski) his loving wife and best friend of 42 years. Cherished brother of Kathy (Terry) Stephens, Maria Prioletta and Michelle Prioletta. Brother -in-law of Pat, Bob (Linda), Gordy, Karen, Gary (Cruz) and Lynn (Tom). Also survived by nieces and nephews, Katie, Erin, Jake, Megan, Matthew, Brad, Alice and Robbie. Mark was a dedicated employee of Johnson Controls for 45 years. He was known for his integrity, loyalty and strong work ethic. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9300 W. Beloit Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at Church. A private burial will take place.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
