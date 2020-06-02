Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark R. Tessner



Mark R. Tessner, born March 25,1952, loving husband of Sandy Tessner, left this world peacefully at his home in Milwaukee, on May 29,2020. Celebration of Life will be at his home July 4,2020.









