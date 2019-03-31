|
Dasovich, Mark S. Age 56 years. Born to eternal life March 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Karin for 19 years. Dear father of Evan. Loving stepfather of Madeleine Hacker. Brother of Judith, Susan, and Greg Dasovich. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mark was a computer support specialist for the Whitefish Bay School District. Visitation Thursday, April 4 at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church 8661 N. 76th Pl. Milwaukee from 3:30 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM. Interment St. Catherine Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019