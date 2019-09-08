Services
Mark S. Poker

Mark S. Poker Notice
Mark S. Poker

Brookfield - We are saddened by the sudden passing of our friend and Partner, Mark Poker. Mark suffered a heart attack on Saturday and never regained consciousness after that. Today would have been his 56th birthday. Mark joins his wife Mary Catherine who passed 10 years ago.

For the past 25 years Mark has set the standard for wealth planning attorneys in the State of Wisconsin. He was an elite practitioner not only because of his skills and knowledge but also because his relationships with his clients were deeper than business. He helped them through their most difficult times and to secure the future for their families. Many clients considered him to be part of their family.

Mark's dedication to his clients was only surpassed by his unconditional love and commitment to his two sons, Michael and Matthew. He has raised them to be young men of high character and resolve just like their father.

We will miss Mark. Our prayers and thoughts are with Michael, Matthew and his family.

- David A. Krutz, Firm Managing Partner

Please see Tuesday's edition for full obituary.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
