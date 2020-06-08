Mark Schaefer
Mark Schaefer

Milwaukee - Went home to his Heavenly Father on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 67. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Audrey Schaefer and his nephew Brennan. Loving brother of Gary (Cynthia) Schaefer, Gail (Duane) King, Neil Schaefer, Janice (David) Gaeth, and Connie Schaefer. Uncle of Andrea, Scott, and Carly. Further survived by other friends and relatives.

Mark retired from General Motors after over 30 years of service.

Mass of Christian Burial MONDAY, June 15, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church 3100 W. Parnell Ave. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
