1954 - 2019
Jackson - Mark L. Slane, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019. Mark was born in Waupaca, WI to Forrest and Virginia "Ginger" (nee Pommer) Slane on November 27, 1954.

He is survived by his wife and best friend Joan (nee Krueger); sons, Jesse M. (Cynthia), Ryan D. (Candy) and Joseph D. (Tabitha) Slane; grandchildren, Kayla, Elise, Anna, Henry, Oliver, Mabel, Nolan, and Samuel; mother Ginger; siblings, Paul, Ted and Patricia; and beloved Shih Tzu, Murphy. He is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 22 at 5:00 PM at First Baptist Church (2300 S Main St, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Luke Love presiding. The Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, November 22 from 3:00 PM until 4:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church.

Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.

(262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019
