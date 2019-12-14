Resources
Mark Stephen Mitchell

Mark Stephen Mitchell Notice
Mark Stephen Mitchell

Glendale - Passed away unexpectedly, Friday December 13, 2019 at the age of 60. Loving husband of Lynne for 35 yrs. Devoted "daddy" of Leslie and Chloe. Cherished son of Mary S. and the late Alex Mitchell. Dear brother of Michael (Donna), Marlon and Mary Elizabeth. Brother-in-law of Jean (George) Koerner. Also loved by a host of family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to: Friendship Club would be appreciated.

Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday December 21st 1-3:45 PM. Funeral Service 4 PM

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
