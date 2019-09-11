Services
Menomonee Falls - Age 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 8, 2019. Mark is survived by his dear sons, Brian and Chris, loving partner Bonnie Stehli and her daughters, Carolyn (Chris), Patricia (Joe) Roamer, and Stephanie Schmidlkofer, and cherished grandchildren McKenna, Griffin, Kyle, Adam, Mitchell, Nicholas, Emily, and Cameron and great-grandchildren, Charlie, Abel, and Louis. Mark is also survived by his loving brothers Leonard Jr. (Bonnie), Terry, Kevin (Sue), Jeff (Sharon), Scott (Rosie), and his sister Pat (Mike) Manyo along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents Leonard Sr. and Betty (nee Limbach), niece Tara Manyo, and sister-in-law Kathy. Mark had a big, kind heart, a great sense of humor and he could make people laugh with a simple comment or a face he made. He loved the ponies and always rooted for the long shot-in horse races and life. A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and location to be determined. Family members will be in touch and the funeral home website will be updated when finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
