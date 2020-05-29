Mark Stojanovic
Mark Stojanovic

Milwaukee - Passed away May 26, 2020 at the age of 53 years. Beloved son of Luise and the late Blagoje Stojanovic. Loving father of Samantha Johnson. Dear grandfather of Jaylen. Loving brother of Mira (Larry) Lennox, Anthony (Cheri), Peter and Daniel. Further survived by other family and friends. Private services to be held at St. Nikola Serbian Orthodox Church.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
