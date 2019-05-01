|
|
Hajewski, Mark T. FREDONIA, formerly of Milwaukee, April 23, 2019, 69 years. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Glaser), loving father of Garin (Steve) Krogsund and Shana (Eric) Rojahn. Further survived by 4 grandchildren, brothers Dennis (Kathy Serena) and John (Linda Ruhland) Hajewski, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, May 4, 11AM-1PM followed by service at 1PM. Memorials suggested to Lymphoma Society. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019