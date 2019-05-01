Services
Mark T. Hajewski

Mark T. Hajewski Notice
Hajewski, Mark T. FREDONIA, formerly of Milwaukee, April 23, 2019, 69 years. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Glaser), loving father of Garin (Steve) Krogsund and Shana (Eric) Rojahn. Further survived by 4 grandchildren, brothers Dennis (Kathy Serena) and John (Linda Ruhland) Hajewski, other family and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home Saturday, May 4, 11AM-1PM followed by service at 1PM. Memorials suggested to Lymphoma Society. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg 262-376-9600 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019
