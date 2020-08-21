1/
Mark Thomas Hapka
Mark Thomas Hapka

Born January 8th, 1957. Age 63. Joined his parents Lorayne Victoria (Miller) and Max Thomas Hapka in life after life on August 8th, 2020. Mark was a resident at Southern Center for the Developmentally Disabled in Union Grove, WI. Mark's brothers David, Paul and Michael will forever be grateful for the care Mark received at Southern Center. Mark's caretakers showed kindness, competence, good judgement and lots of love. We will forever be grateful.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
