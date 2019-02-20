Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
Mark Thomas Perry


1962 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Mark Thomas Perry Notice
Perry, Mark Thomas Called home to the Lord on Friday, February 15, 2019. Age 56. Loving husband and best friend of Lisa. Proud and devoted dad of Nicole and Jack. Beloved brother of Susan, Laura (Al), the late Scott (Lee) and Jeff (Connie). Dear son-in-law of Roger and Dawn Parys; and brother-in-law of Steven (Heather) and Allan (Rhondi). Mark was greatly loved by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home Friday, February 22 from 4 to 6:45 PM. Memorial Service at 7 PM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
