Mark W. Jaeger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark W. Jaeger

Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Mark is survived by his sister Carol (Gary) Blankenheim, brother Harvey (the late Anna), and sister-in-law Linda Jaeger. Preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Lillian (nee Harvey) and his brother Wayne.

He retired from Advance Die Casting after a long career as a die caster. His favorite activities included tending to his back yard fish pond, caring for his cat Harley and frequenting local resale and antique shops in search of antique clocks and other unique finds to add to his collection. Mark was a wonderful person with a big heart, always ready to help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and relatives.

Memorials in Mark's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105)(www.stjude.org) appreciated.

Private family services to be held at the Funeral Home. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 14, 2020
Back in 2008 I bought the apartment building across the alley, little did I know, I just got a good friend.
Marks door was always open for a cup of coffee in his kitchen or a bottle of water in the back yard. Over the years we spent many hours sharing our lives. I will miss you old friend! You may have run out of time, but you will be in my heart and mind. Every time I hear a loud ticking or a cuckoo clock, I will be missing our time to together and thinking of you. Roger
Roger Rink
Friend
May 13, 2020
Please accept my condolences. May the family be comforted by the power of prayer. 1 Peter 5: 6&7
May 13, 2020
Carol, I am so sorry. Always had a special place in my heart for Mark and when we did spend some time together. Another cousin gone to soon. May he rest in peace. God Bless.
Phyllis Serratore
May 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved