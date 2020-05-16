Back in 2008 I bought the apartment building across the alley, little did I know, I just got a good friend.
Marks door was always open for a cup of coffee in his kitchen or a bottle of water in the back yard. Over the years we spent many hours sharing our lives. I will miss you old friend! You may have run out of time, but you will be in my heart and mind. Every time I hear a loud ticking or a cuckoo clock, I will be missing our time to together and thinking of you. Roger
Mark W. Jaeger
Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Mark is survived by his sister Carol (Gary) Blankenheim, brother Harvey (the late Anna), and sister-in-law Linda Jaeger. Preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Lillian (nee Harvey) and his brother Wayne.
He retired from Advance Die Casting after a long career as a die caster. His favorite activities included tending to his back yard fish pond, caring for his cat Harley and frequenting local resale and antique shops in search of antique clocks and other unique finds to add to his collection. Mark was a wonderful person with a big heart, always ready to help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by his many friends and relatives.
Memorials in Mark's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105)(www.stjude.org) appreciated.
Private family services to be held at the Funeral Home. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park. A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 16 to May 13, 2020.