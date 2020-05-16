Back in 2008 I bought the apartment building across the alley, little did I know, I just got a good friend.

Marks door was always open for a cup of coffee in his kitchen or a bottle of water in the back yard. Over the years we spent many hours sharing our lives. I will miss you old friend! You may have run out of time, but you will be in my heart and mind. Every time I hear a loud ticking or a cuckoo clock, I will be missing our time to together and thinking of you. Roger



Roger Rink

Friend