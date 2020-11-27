Markus Fleck Jr



Little River, SC - Markus Fleck Jr Age 80 of Little River SC passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 4 2020. Mark was born on November 23 1939 in Karabalyk Kazakhstan. He was one of seven children born to Markus Sr and Emilie (Boehm). Mark and his family were living in Ukraine in 1942 when Mark's father was conscripted into the German army and eventually ended up in an American POW camp. Mark and his mother and siblings found themselves in a refugee camp east of Munich. With the help of the Red Cross, they were reunited with his father in 1946 in Inning Germany. In 1952 Mark and his family immigrated to the United States landing in Bismarck ND before settling in the Milwaukee area in 1955. Mark graduated in 1957 from West Division High School and later earned an Associate's degree in civil engineering. Mark married Andria Nyland in 1961. They had two children and lived in Brookfield WI. Mark retired after a long career with what is now WE Energies. Upon retirement, Mark moved south to the Myrtle Beach area. He enjoyed the warm weather and traveling in the US and Europe with his best friend, Betty Rusch. Mark is preceded in death by his brother Philip, his parents, Markus Sr & Emilie, his sister-in-law Becky Fleck and his brother-in-law Roger Kuechler. Mark is survived by his children: Michael (Dawn) of Mukwonago WI and Elizabeth (Patrick) Savignac of Eagle WI; Grandchildren: Erik Thompson, Nick & Kelsey Reed and David & Joseph Savignac; Siblings: Eugene (Rose), Lydia Gress, Ida Kuechler, Hilde (Carl) Hantke and Willy along with many nieces and nephews. Mark is further survived by Betty Rusch of Columbus NC for whom we are very grateful. Private services will be held at a later date.









