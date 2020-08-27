Marla Jean Jock (nee Hoffman)



Vero Beach, FL - Marla Jean Jock (nee Hoffman), of Vero Beach FL, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020. Marla is reunited with her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Robert Jock and her daughter Wendy Lynne Leonard (Jock). She is survived by her sons, Paul (Diane) Jock of Waukesha, WI and Kevin (Diana) Jock of Eagle, WI, her sister Sandi (Joe) Jaklich of Franklin, WI and brother Darrell (Carol) Hoffman of Delafield, WI. Marla is also survived by her 9 grandchildren, Ashley, Nathan, Brandon, Dillon, Amber, Kyle, Josh, Travis and Jason. Please see the Cox-Gifford Seawinds funeral home website for further information. A private service is being planned at Wisconsin Memorial Park.









