Lichtenberger, Marla Marla K. Lichtenberger, DVM, DACVECC, age 66, passed away on April 4, 2019, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Milwaukee to the late Jack and Johanna (Weber) Lichtenberger. Marla is survived by her loving partner & eternal soulmate, Mouna Senno. Further survived by siblings: Mark (Connie) Lichtenberger, Gayl Lichtenberger and Craig Lichtenberger. Loving aunt of Shay (Dan) Husslein, Shawn Lukes, Jacob and Julia Lichtenberger. Special great aunt of Jonah and Sofie Husslein, and Raven Gasser and great, great aunt to Jonah Lichtenberger. She leaves behind numerous cousins, tons of friends, here and abroad, her h.s. posse, Sara, Nancy, Pat and Wendy, and her special friend, Will Chavez. Also, her two furry companions- dog Tico and the late Packer-her beloved three legged MECA mascot. After partying her way through UW Oshkosh, Marla got serious about her career and left for the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, India. She arrived on crutches with a steamer trunk & no language skills. She was an original bad***. After receiving her vet degree and becoming board certified in the U.S., she interned at New York's famed Animal Medical Center. She completed her residency at Animal Emergency Center/Lakeshore in Glendale in addition to stints in Connecticut and Hawaii. Marla was the proud owner of MECA (Milwaukee Emergency Center for Animals) in Greenfield. She was a board certified veterinarian in emergency and critical care for small animals and exotics and was a frequent international speaker as well as a published researcher. She also created the MECA Wisconsin Police Canine Vest Foundation to help purchase and train police K-9's and to outfit these animal first-responders with protective vests. She touched many lives, from human, furry, scaly and slithery, and she never met an animal she didn't have compassion for. Marla was a lover of all things Brewers, Packers, and Bucks and her lucky family and friends were treated to the "suite life" at many games. She was honored to throw out the first pitch at a Brewer's game which was a highlight in her life. To know Marla was to experience her limitless generosity and her most outrageous sense of humor. If you were with Marla, you would be laughing your heinie off, for sure! She was happiest when treating others to new experiences in travel, sports, concerts, etc. and going first class all the way. Special thanks to Dr. (just call me Susan) Tsai for her "beyond" loving care and friendship. Our additional thanks to Beth Krzywda, NP, and the nurses and staff of Moreland Reserve and 8NT of Froedtert Hospital. Thank you to Ashley from Horizon Home Care and to the team from Horizon Hospice. The family is grateful to all who left supportive messages on CaringBridge; Marla felt your love. To honor Marla's love of travel, the family will scatter her ashes at some of her favorite destinations. Memorials appreciated to: https://www.aramacaocostarica.org/donate All are welcome to a luncheon and celebration of Marla's life: Saturday, April 20, 2019 at That's Amore Italian Cafe 5080 S. 108th St., Greenfield, WI 53228 1:00 to 2:00 pm Visitation 2:00 to 3:30 pm Luncheon "Remember, you're never dressed till you're covered in dog hair!"



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary