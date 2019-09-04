|
|
|
Marlea Ann Sechtig
Milwaukee - 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Cedar Bay West in West Bend. She was born on November 11, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI to Edward and Mary (nee Burke) Dietrich. Marlea taught at MPS grade schools for many years. She enjoyed quilting, knitting and traveling. Marlea loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.
Marlea is survived by her children, Laurie (Jim) Knop, Christopher (Peggy), Kurt (Anne); grandchildren, Jason (Jason Barter) Knop, Ryan (Katie) Knop, Kyle (Carly) Craig, Sara (Kyle) Skibicki, Angel, Alex and Cassie Sechtig; great-grandchildren, Parker, Charlie, Nolan, Isabel, Ava and Kelsey. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marlea is preceded in death by her loving husband Harold W. Sechtig, infant son Derek Sechtig, her parents and her brother Tom (Dorothy) Dietrich.
A Celebration of Life was held at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095).
A special thank you to the staff of Cedar Bay West and Cedar Community Home Care and Hospice. The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019