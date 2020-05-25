Marleen E. Stevens (nee Casey)Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life May 23, 2020 at the age of 80. Cherished mother of John (Denise) Stevens, Brenda Stevens. Beloved grandmother of Jeff (Jennifer), Luis, Cynthia and Annie. Great-grandmother of Kyleigh, Kinsley, Tatum, Jeremy Jr., Grace, Kennie and Jathan. Beloved sister of Joann (Bob) Herk. "Grandma Marleen" to the Hron family. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother.Due to gathering restrictions, Marleen's visitation and service are private for the family. Her Memorial Service will be live streamed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11:30AM. Please see the funeral home website for link. Private inurnment at Arlington Park CemeteryMarleen was a longtime member and past president of the Bay View Lions Club. She also was involved in the Humboldt Park Fourth of July festivities.