|
|
Marlen "Mickey" Becker
Mickey Becker, the original owner of the award-winning Wolfy's Hot Dogs in Chicago, passed away Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved father of Marnie (Eric) Baer and Arnold Becker. Proud grandfather of Hallie Baer. Dear brother of Irving (the late Muriel) Becker, Peter (Donna) Becker and Susan Marcus (companion Alan Shlimovitz). Further survived by companion, Barbara Becker. Preceded in death by cherished grandson, Philly Baer; brother, Benjamin (the late Marilyn) Becker and brother-in-law, Jack L. Marcus. Also survived by other relatives and dear friends.
Funeral service: Fri. Sept. 13 at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Philly Baer Foundation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019