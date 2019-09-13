Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlen Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlen "Mickey" Becker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlen "Mickey" Becker Notice
Marlen "Mickey" Becker

Mickey Becker, the original owner of the award-winning Wolfy's Hot Dogs in Chicago, passed away Sept. 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved father of Marnie (Eric) Baer and Arnold Becker. Proud grandfather of Hallie Baer. Dear brother of Irving (the late Muriel) Becker, Peter (Donna) Becker and Susan Marcus (companion Alan Shlimovitz). Further survived by companion, Barbara Becker. Preceded in death by cherished grandson, Philly Baer; brother, Benjamin (the late Marilyn) Becker and brother-in-law, Jack L. Marcus. Also survived by other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral service: Fri. Sept. 13 at 11:00 AM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Second Home Cemetery, 3705 S. 43rd St., Milw. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Philly Baer Foundation appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline