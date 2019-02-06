Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brown Deer United Methodist Church
5736 W. Brown Deer Rd
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Brown Deer United Methodist Church
5736 W. Brown Deer Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Hessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene A. Hessler

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marlene A. Hessler Notice
Hessler, Marlene A. (Nee Thiel) Found peace February 3, 2019 at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Earle. Loving mother of Mark (Renee), Paul (Amy), and Laura (Kevin) Henrics. Dear grandmother of Kyle (Brooke Palmer) and Cole Henrics, and Amanda (T.J.) Lazewski. Great-grandmother of Elijah and Cadance Lazewski. Sister of Duane Thiel and the late Ronald Thiel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marlene was a member of the Germantown Senior Center, she loved her Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs, playing cards, going to craft fairs, as well as traveling. Visitation will be Saturday at Brown Deer United Methodist Church (5736 W. Brown Deer Rd.) 1:00 PM until time of service 3:00 PM. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.