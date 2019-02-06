|
Hessler, Marlene A. (Nee Thiel) Found peace February 3, 2019 at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Earle. Loving mother of Mark (Renee), Paul (Amy), and Laura (Kevin) Henrics. Dear grandmother of Kyle (Brooke Palmer) and Cole Henrics, and Amanda (T.J.) Lazewski. Great-grandmother of Elijah and Cadance Lazewski. Sister of Duane Thiel and the late Ronald Thiel. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Marlene was a member of the Germantown Senior Center, she loved her Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs, playing cards, going to craft fairs, as well as traveling. Visitation will be Saturday at Brown Deer United Methodist Church (5736 W. Brown Deer Rd.) 1:00 PM until time of service 3:00 PM. Private entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 6, 2019