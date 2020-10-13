1/
Marlene A. Lammi
Marlene A. Lammi

Menomonee Falls - (nee Barri). Of Menomonee Falls. Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Bruce for 58 years. Loving mother of Gregg Lammi and Robin Lammi. Preceded in death by her son, Brad, and her daughter, Susan Rene, as well as siblings Lorraine Dextrom, Ron Barri, and Ken Barri. Further survived by her brother Robert (Marylin) Kaikkonen, her sister, Kathleen Kaikkonen-O'Brien, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services celebrating Marlene's life will be held in Spring of 2021 in Menomonee Falls, followed by interment in Calumet, Michigan.

The world lost a wonderful woman. Marlene was highly active in community activities for the 40 years that she and Bruce have lived in Menomonee Falls. Her service included 20 years on the Community Development Authority, including six years as Chair. She was also the founder of the Falls Food Pantry. Marlene was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she served as the Administrator for 15 years, and was actively involved with outreach. She was also involved with Habitat for Humanity, having been part of the first Habitat project in Menomonee Falls






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
