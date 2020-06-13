Marlene A. Macpherson
Delafield - (nee Henger) Passed peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the age of 73. She is survived by her husband William, her sons James, John and Michael (Tara) her two grandchildren Wyatt and Garrett and her son John's girlfriend Teri McDowell. Marlene is also survived by her three sisters Barbara (Gene) Delworth, Diane (Jeff) Miller, LuAnne (Steve) Spetcher, along with other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Marie Henger and her sister Gail (Robert) Porter.
Marlene was born November 22, 1946 in Milwaukee Wisconsin and lived in the Milwaukee area her entire life. She graduated from Milwaukee Washington High School in 1965. After completing Radiology School, Marlene was an X-ray technician at St. Joseph's Hospital in Milwaukee. She later became an instructor, teaching many of the hospital's future X-ray Technicians.
Marlene was married to William for 46 wonderful years. In her free time, Marlene enjoyed being a mom to her three sons, reading, traveling around the country and attending Broadway shows at the PAC, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concerts and shows at the Fireside Theatre with her husband.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. Procession to Valhalla Memorial Park for Committal Service will follow.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Helen from Visiting Angels for the care and compassion she provided to Marlene in her time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra or The Alzheimer's Association would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.