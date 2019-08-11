Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:30 PM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
8255 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Blue Mound Country Club
10122 W. North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene A. Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene A. Mueller Notice
Mueller, Marlene A. (Nee Gehle) Found eternal peace August 4, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Raymond H. Mueller in 2018. Loving mother of James (Mary Jo) Mueller, Kathy (Randy) Bethe, and Laura (Stephen) Grebe. Adored grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sandra (Charles) Giovetti. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Marlene was devoted to her family and God. She cherished the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Although Marlene is no longer with us, our memories and love will always remain. A Mass of Christian Burial with be celebrated Tuesday, August 13 at 4:30 PM at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield. A celebration of Marlene and Ray's lives will be held after Mass at 6:00 PM at Blue Mound Country Club, 10122 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Memorials appreciated to the Lutheran Home or St. Dominic Parish.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline