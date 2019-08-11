|
|
Mueller, Marlene A. (Nee Gehle) Found eternal peace August 4, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Raymond H. Mueller in 2018. Loving mother of James (Mary Jo) Mueller, Kathy (Randy) Bethe, and Laura (Stephen) Grebe. Adored grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sandra (Charles) Giovetti. Further survived by other loving relatives and friends. Marlene was devoted to her family and God. She cherished the time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Although Marlene is no longer with us, our memories and love will always remain. A Mass of Christian Burial with be celebrated Tuesday, August 13 at 4:30 PM at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 18255 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield. A celebration of Marlene and Ray's lives will be held after Mass at 6:00 PM at Blue Mound Country Club, 10122 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. Memorials appreciated to the Lutheran Home or St. Dominic Parish.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019