|
|
Marlene C. Hoskins
Franklin - Found peace February 20, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Harlow Hoskins. Loving mother of Sharon (Rick) Verona, and Tom (Sheryl) Hoskins. Proud grandmother of Wendy (Beau) Humphries, Julie (Brendan) McGee, and Christine Hoskins. Great-grandmother of Caleigh Babcock. Dear sister of Eileen Durski.
Following Marlene's wishes, no services will be held.
The family would like to thank the Elizabeth Residence, Badger Hospice, and Vitas Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020