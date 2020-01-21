Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:45 AM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
1616 W. Mequon Rd.
Mequon, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church
1616 W. Mequon Rd.
Mequon, WI
Marlene C. Schumacher

Marlene C. Schumacher Notice
Marlene C. Schumacher

Mequon - (Nee Kleist) Of Mequon, January 18, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of Marvin E. Schumacher for 64 years. Dearest mother of Lori (Greg) Stevens and Jill (Brian) Hottmann and the late Penny Rae Schumacher. Devoted grandmother of Erik, Megan and Danny Stevens and Tyler and Evan Hottmann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1616 W. Mequon Rd., Mequon on Saturday, January 25th from 9:30 AM until 11:45 AM with Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
