Marlene C. SokolowskiMilwaukee - (nee Sowin) Age 88 years. Entered eternal life on May 20, 2020. Born to John and Rena (nee Wessels) Sowin. Beloved wife to Eugene and dear sister to Marcella (the late Frank Duszynski). Loving mother to James (Cathryn), Mary, and Kathleen (Thomas Toerpe). Cherished grandmother to Daniel, Andrew, Meaghan, Joel, Claire, Evan, Olivia, and Grace. Loving great-grandmother to Jonah. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Arthur and Ray. Survived by other dear family and friends. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Mary Sokolowski for the years of loving care she provided and to Grace Hospice for their support in Marlene's final weeks. Marlene was an avid life-long reader, artist, gardener, a dedicated solver of crossword puzzles with her sister, Marcy, and a collector of dolls, cookbooks and many recipes. She was deeply devoted to her family and leaves a deeply felt love and compassion that will continue to inspire and comfort us. We will each remember Marlene's life in our quiet thoughts and in our shared memories - and always in deep gratitude for having known and loved her. A private memorial gathering will be scheduled for later this year.