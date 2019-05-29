|
Atkielski, Marlene D (Nee Thompson) Born to eternal life on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Age 85 .Beloved wife of Donald Atkielski. Dear sister of Marianne Thompson. Further survived by loving cousins, and treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Magnus and Marguerite Thompson. Marlene valued her faith in God, her family and friends. Don and Marlene spent 41 happy years together. They enjoyed their home and neighbors, traveling throughout the U S A and Europe, and time spent with family and friends. She was a teacher at St. Rita's School in West Allis, and a school librarian in New Berlin and Wauwatosa Public Schools. She also volunteered her library services at St. Vincent Pallotti School. Marlene shared her faith with many by teaching Religious Education Classes and leading Bible Discussion Groups. Marlene served the poor through her work with St. Vincent de Paul Society. As a writer she edited and wrote for The Soundings parish newsletter. Marlene was a graduate of Pius XI High School, Alverno College and UWM. While there she participated in many activities. She was also a member of Pi Lambda Theta Sorority, the Suburban Women's Club, MARTA, Catholic Alumni Club and Catholic Social League .She served as an officer in many of these groups. Marlene's greatest love was celebrating with family and friends a good meal with great conversation and laughter. Visitation will be held at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, 201 N. 76th Street, Milwaukee on Friday, May 31 from 10:00 am until 11:00A.M. It will be followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00a.m.In lieu of flowers contributions to the Holy Assumption Food Pantry or St. Vincent Pallotti Parish would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 29, 2019