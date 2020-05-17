Marlene F. Balistreri
South Milwaukee - Riverwoman born May 27, 1937. Paddled on May 8, 2020. Loving mom of 5 sons: Mike Weix and the Kazmierski boys; Steven (Karen), Cary (Cindy), Chris and Tracy (Sandy). Sister of Lyle Balistreri. Proud grandmother of Steve, Nick (Kelly), Carissa, Jake, Emma (Tyler), Alex, Justin(Nadia) and great grandma of Kaden, Kylee, Gavin and Nolan. Long time volunteer at the VA Medical Center. The family is planning to have a gathering when circumstances allow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.