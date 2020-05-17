Marlene F. Balistreri
Marlene F. Balistreri

South Milwaukee - Riverwoman born May 27, 1937. Paddled on May 8, 2020. Loving mom of 5 sons: Mike Weix and the Kazmierski boys; Steven (Karen), Cary (Cindy), Chris and Tracy (Sandy). Sister of Lyle Balistreri. Proud grandmother of Steve, Nick (Kelly), Carissa, Jake, Emma (Tyler), Alex, Justin(Nadia) and great grandma of Kaden, Kylee, Gavin and Nolan. Long time volunteer at the VA Medical Center. The family is planning to have a gathering when circumstances allow.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
May 16, 2020
friend who will be missed very much My sincerest sympathy.
Maryann Brandt
Friend
