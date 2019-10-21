|
Marlene "Miss Marlene" Gutwein-Dreckmann
Oconomowoc - Born to eternal life October 18, 2019; joining her beloved mother Martha Gutwein and son Eric Gutwein. Loving wife of Stephen Dreckmann. Step-mother to Kathryn Dreckmann Carson (Steven). Grandmother to Morgan Carson who was the light of her life. Further survived by her brothers Martin and Mark Gutwein, sisters Maria Gutwein, Marcia Urban (Gary), and Margo Niznik along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her best friend Laura's family. Visitation from 12-2 with service to follow at Schaff Funeral Home Private burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family or Herma Heart Institute in Marlene's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019