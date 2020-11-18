Marlene J. (Thierfelder) Fleming



Marlene J. (Thierfelder) Fleming, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 12 at 1:30 AM. Born on May 2, 1933, in Milwaukee to the late Harry and Esther (Luebtow) Thierfelder. She was raised in Meno. Falls and attended MFHS. On May 9, 1953, she married Earl W. Fleming and they had 2 daughters, Vicki and Shari. Marlene was a devoted Homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was kind and loving, always putting her family first. She loved watching sports with her husband and doting on her daughters. In 2011, Marlene was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and moved into a care facility near her daughters. While the diagnosis was tragic, the disease brought out her loving and playful side. She was often found singing, dancing, playing or creating. Her favorites were singing You Are My Sunshine and saying "I Love You". Marlene will be greatly missed by her devoted daughters Vicki (Jim) Ehlers and Shari (Jeff) Fleming, grandkids TJ, Sara (Dan) and Josh, 4 great-grandkids, brother-in-law Allan, nephew Mike (Carol), niece Terry (Steve) and 2 grand-dogs. Preceded in death is her wonderful husband of 61 years, Earl, her parents and in-laws. She may be gone, but she will live in our hearts forever. Service to be announced.









