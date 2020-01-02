Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Marlene J. Holtz

Marlene J. Holtz
Marlene J. Holtz

(nee Huebel) Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Theodore. Loving mother of Gregory (Gail) and Melissa (Bradley) Mark. Cherished grandmother of Heather (Joaquin), Amber, Lance (Jayme), Nathan (Alice), Chandler, Brianna, Joshua and Danielle. Dear great-grandmother of 11. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her sister Darlyne and special friend Don Uecke.

Marlene devoted her career in nursing at St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee for many years.

Visitation will be on Mon., Jan. 6 from 4PM until time of Prayer Vigil and Nurses Honor Guard at 7PM at the Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls. Additional visitation will take place on Tues., Jan. 7 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at ST. BONIFACE CATHOLIC CHURCH; W204 N11940 Goldendale Rd., Germantown. Burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery in Greenfield, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marlene's name to the are greatly appreciated. Her family would like to thank all of the Management staff and friends at Ellen's Home South for their kind and compassionate care of Marlene.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
