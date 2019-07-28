Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Marlene J. Zellmer Notice
Zellmer, Marlene J. (Nee Treu) Our dearest wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of Douglas G. Zellmer for 58 years. Loving mother of Douglas J. (Jennifer). Cherished grandmother of Julia and Trevor. Dear sister of Gail (the late Dennis) Schwab, Pam (Frank) Malley, and the late Jimmy Treu and his former wife Christine. Fond sister-in-law of Orv (Barb) Zellmer who the family would like to thank for all of their support. Further survived by other loved family and friends. Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Greenridge Chapel on Thursday, August 1 starting at 1PM until time of service at 3PM. Burial at Arlington Park Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019
