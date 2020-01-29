|
|
Marlene L.
Grossert
(nee Foshey) Passed away on Wednesday, January 29th, at the age of 84. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. Harry Grossert, loving daughter Terry (Tory) Acheson, her parents, brother Jim, and sister Judy.
Survived by her daughter Dr. Carey Grossert, son-in-law Tory (Terry) Acheson, grandson Chuck Acheson, brother Ron, brother-in-law Richard and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st, from 11am - 12pm at ST. JOHN'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6802 W. Forest Home Ave, with the funeral to follow at 12pm. Interment St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery.
A special thank you to her dear friend Nancy Snyder, and Patricia Murphy with whose help from companion, to friend and caregiver, helped keep Marlene home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St Johns Evangelical Church or The Wisconsin Parkinson Association.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020