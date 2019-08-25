Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. LUCAS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
2605 S Kinnickinnic Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. LUCAS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
2605 S Kinnickinnic Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
614 E Howard Ave.
View Map
Resources
Paschal, Marlene M (Nee Rinderle) Gone home to Jesus on Friday, August 23, 2019 at age 85. Marlene is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, George, their son, Steven and her parents, Edward and Bertha Rinderle. Cherished mother of James (Linda), Scott (Bonnie), David (Christine) and Mark (Jenna). Loving grandmother of Kristin (Juan) Mireles, Gillian (Luther) Curia, Bryan Paschal and Michelle (Brent) Matusin. Adoring great-grandmother to Isabella, Alexis, Trinity, Paschal, Paisley and Magnolia. Further survived by other family and friends. Visitation will be held on FRIDAY, August 30, 2019 from 9:30 A.M.-11:00 A.M. at ST. LUCAS EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2605 S Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, WI. followed by a Christian Service at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be provided in the lower level of the church after the service. Interment will be at 2:00 P.M. at Woodlawn Cemetery , 614 E Howard Ave. (Please meet directly inside the cemetery entrance at 1:45 P.M.) Marlene was a retiree of Milwaukee County Hospital - Medical Records Department. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling, movies, theater productions and spending precious and memorable times with her family which she considered a true blessing from the Lord. Memorials are appreciated in Marlene's name to St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
