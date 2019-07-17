Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Pierson, Marlene M. (Nee Kuester) Passed peacefully surrounded by her family on July 15, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Pierson. Loving mother of Bradley (Christine) Hermanson, Steven (Sandy) Hermanson, Kathy Hermanson, and Ronald (Terrie) Hermanson. Cherished grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 13, and great-great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Barbara (Vern) Shelley. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Oklahoma Chapel on Saturday, July 20 from 1-3PM. Memorial Service at 3PM. Inurnment to take place at a later date.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019
