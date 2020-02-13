Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Vigil
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church-North
1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
St. Francis Borgia Church-North
1375 Covered Bridge Rd
Cedarburg, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene M. Sweet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene M. Sweet Notice
Marlene M. Sweet

(Nee Andrew) Of Cedarburg, WI. Born to Eternal Life on Wed. Feb. 12, 2020 at the age of 79. Mass of Christian Burial Tues. Feb. 18, 2020 at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd in Cedarburg. Visitation Mon. Feb. 17, from 4-7:00 PM at the EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME, 1167 WASHINGTON AVE. IN CEDARBURG with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 PM, and Tues. at the church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. For complete obituary visit www.eernissefuneralhome.com or call (262) 376-9600 for details.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline