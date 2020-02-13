|
Marlene M. Sweet
(Nee Andrew) Of Cedarburg, WI. Born to Eternal Life on Wed. Feb. 12, 2020 at the age of 79. Mass of Christian Burial Tues. Feb. 18, 2020 at St. Francis Borgia Church-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd in Cedarburg. Visitation Mon. Feb. 17, from 4-7:00 PM at the EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME, 1167 WASHINGTON AVE. IN CEDARBURG with a Prayer Vigil at 7:00 PM, and Tues. at the church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. For complete obituary visit www.eernissefuneralhome.com or call (262) 376-9600 for details.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020