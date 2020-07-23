1/
Marlene M. Verkuilen
Marlene M. Verkuilen

Oshkosh - Marlene M. Verkuilen, "Dolly", "Aunt Di", age 82, of Oshkosh formerly of Milwaukee, died on her own terms on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born on April 3, 1938 in Milwaukee daughter of the late Marshall and Irene Albrecht. She was married to Frank W. Verkuilen and at his retirement they moved to Oshkosh. He preceded her in death in 2011 and was also preceded in death by sisters, Barbara Brahm and Susan Quandt. She is survived by two children, Dawn (Gary Andrade) and William (Diane)Verkuilen; grandmother of Maxsim and Dennis Andrade and Elizabeth and Mary Verkuilen; other relatives and friends. Vistation Monday, July 27 from 10 am until service at 11 am at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home 865 S. Westhaven Dr. Oshkosh, WI 54904. Social distancing and masks required. In lieu of flowers, do a kindness ; give a kid a book, share a batch of baking or listen to someone who needs an ear in her memory.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
