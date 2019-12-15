Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Wojack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene R. Wojack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene R. Wojack Notice
Marlene R. Wojack

Greenfield - (Nee Zimmers) Born to Eternal Life December 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Ronald C. Wojack. Loving mother of Ericka Wojack (Brad) and Greg (Casey) Wojack. Dear sister of Patricia Rosman. Further survived by twin granddaughters Thea and Esme. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes (3722 S. 58th St. Milw. WI) on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 1-1:45 PM with the Memorial Mass to begin at 2 PM. Private Interment.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee would be appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline