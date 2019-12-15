|
Marlene R. Wojack
Greenfield - (Nee Zimmers) Born to Eternal Life December 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of Ronald C. Wojack. Loving mother of Ericka Wojack (Brad) and Greg (Casey) Wojack. Dear sister of Patricia Rosman. Further survived by twin granddaughters Thea and Esme. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes (3722 S. 58th St. Milw. WI) on Saturday December 21, 2019 from 1-1:45 PM with the Memorial Mass to begin at 2 PM. Private Interment.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019