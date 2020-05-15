Marlene Theresa CookMilwaukee - (nee Kostrzewa) walked through the gates of Heaven and into the Glory of God on May 12, 2020 at the age of 87. She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Gilbert, and her five children Karen Susnik (John Sawyer), Susan Cook (Dawn Schaefer), Chris Cook, Nancy Wojnarowicz and David (Leslie) Cook. She is also survived by her grandchildren Matthew (Elise), Christopher, Bethany Susnik and Aubrey Cook, as well as her two great grandchildren Rowan and Eben Susnik.Born in Milwaukee on December 30, 1932 to Roman and Irene Kostrzewa (nee Lesniewski) Marlene was raised by her mother, along with her brother Dan and sister Eunice, after her father passed when Marlene was three years old. Marlene had fond memories of the years she spent living on her Grandparent's farm located on what is now South 13th Street on the land just south of Wilson Park. She was a lifelong resident of Milwaukee's South Side and a devout Catholic.Marlene was a devoted mother, very engaged in her children's education and extra-curricular activities. She encouraged her children to learn and achieve their best in school, join scouting, take up music, participate in team sports and go to the Billy Bookworm Club at the library. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader; attended every band concert and sports event her children were in; participated in the Parent Teachers Association. Marlene also enjoyed writing plays that were performed by parents, teachers and children at various school events.Marlene's household was often filled with laughter as she and Gil, along with their children often joked with, and on, each other; rarely was a prank on a family member out of bounds. Marlene was also a tough Scrabble player, even with her children, who learned that losing builds character.After her children were all in school, Marlene worked as an office assistant at Alverno College. After retiring, she and Gil walked several miles a day, hiking the trails at state and county parks. When they couldn't walk as far, the two of them put thousands of miles on the car each year, taking daily rides through the countryside, which they continued to enjoy together right up until the end.Marlene will be greatly missed by Gilbert and her children. A celebration of Marlene's life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of Wehr Nature Center appreciated by the family.The family extends its appreciation to the staff of Elizabeth Residence - Franklin.