|
|
Lasanske, Marliese (nee Winkler), age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday July 1st with her loving family by her side. Marliese was born the daughter of Hildegard and Oskar Winkler on December 27, 1939 in Stuttgart, Germany and moved to the U.S. with her family at the age of 9. They settled in Whitefish Bay where she attended the German Immersion School and graduated from Brookfield High School. Marliese went on to get her diploma from the Milwaukee County Hospital School of Nursing in 1959. Marliese met her true love of 56 years, Ernie, on a blind date in high school. They were married following his returned from the service, on November 17, 1962. Shortly thereafter, they began their family along with several new business adventures where Marliese spent many years as the bookkeeper. Her volunteer hours were immense, she and Ernie were always giving back, they delivered for Meals on Wheels, helped the less fortunate at the food pantry, donated her time through their church and community. Until her passing, she was a constant fixture at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI. Marliese was known for her gift of cooking and made the entertaining of many look easy. She enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. Signs of her flower gardens could be found in vases all around the house. She was especially happy being around family and made every effort to bring everyone together for special occasions. She was always thoughtful and made sure everyone's needs were met before her own. Loved ones that will miss Marliese until they meet again are her husband, Ernst "Ernie" Lasanske, son Keith (Sarah) Lasanske, daughter Michelle (Jim) Hetzel, and son Todd (Dawn) Lasanske. Her grandchildren, Blake, Monika, John, Jake, Brittany, Kyra and Austin. Sister, Marika Winkler and brother-in-law Paul Vasholz, and her sweet four legged companion Reiley. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends. Those already reunited with Marliese include her father, Oskar Winkler, mother Hildegard and step father Kurt Wiedenhoeft. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be given to the VA Home in King, WI, other local VA homes or the . Visitation Friday, July 12, from 4-6 PM at the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019