Marlyn A. Piechocki Notice
Piechocki, Marlyn A. (Nee Mang) Marlyn is now reunited in heaven with her husband Robert Sr., son Ricky-Joe, parents Herman and Olive Mang, and her sister Lamay Hesiak on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving mother of Bob (Julene Flanagan) Piechocki. Cherished aunt of Cheryl (Bill) Walters, Ann (Bob) Eckert, Bill (Gail) Hesiak, Tim (Shelley) Hesiak, and David Hesiak. Daughter-in-love of Nancy Larrick. Preceded in death by her brother-in-law Bob Hesiak. Marlyn is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Visitation will be held on THURSDAY, April 11, 2019 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at NATIVITY OF THE LORD PARISH 3672 E. Plankinton Ave. Cudahy. Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00PM. Private interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Marlyn loved and enjoyed volunteering for Project Concern. She also volunteered at many area schools helping children read. Marlyn was most proud of being the Past President "PTA" for Alexander Mitchell School where her son Bob attended. Marlyn was a long time and devoted member of Nativity of the Lord Parish. Lastly, Marlyn always enjoyed gardening in her yard during the spring and summer months. She will be deeply missed.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
