Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MESSIAH EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
2015 E. Fernwood Ave.
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
MESSIAH EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH
2015 E. Fernwood Ave.
Marlyn D. Fischer

Marlyn D. Fischer Notice
Marlyn D. Fischer

Milwaukee - (nee Knueppel) Went to join her beloved husband James Fischer on Thursday, October 17, 2019, age 91 years. Loving mother of Kathy (the late John) Arnold, Fred (Jackie) Fischer, Ann (Ken) Bellinger and Todd (Lisa) Fischer. Also survived by 23 grandchildren, 38 great - grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Marlyn was a member of Dorcas at Messiah Ev. Lutheran Church.

Memorial Visitation on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 4:00-6:00 PM at MESSIAH EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2015 E. Fernwood Ave. Memorial Service at 6 PM. Private interment Woodlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
