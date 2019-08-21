|
|
Jelinek, Marlys E. (Nee Karlik) Of New Berlin, was called home to be with the Lord, on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Clyde. Loving mother of Jay, Laura (Joseph) Buncich, Danny (Sherri), Karen (David) Garrison and the late Dale (the late Laurel). Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 24, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 10 AM until the memorial service at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated. Private inurnment at Highland Memorial Park. To receive this obit/directions, text 185427 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019