Marlys Taege Moberg
Wauwatosa - (Nee Schmidt) Called to her heavenly home March 18, 2020, age 91. Born in Milbank, SD, to Daniel A. Schmidt, Jr., and his wife L. Irene (nee Hoy) Schmidt, March 21, 1928. Because of the Dust Bowl, the family moved to Janesville, WI, in 1934. Came to Milwaukee in 1942, where Marlys graduated from Custer High School (1946; was valedictorian) and received a Ph.B. from Marquette University School of Journalism in 1950. Attended summer school in 1949 at La Escuela Interamericana de Verano, Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.
Career positions included teaching Senior English and Journalism at Barron (WI) High School; news editor and later editor-in-chief, Badger Lutheran Newspaper; home section editor, Waukesha Daily Freeman; correspondent, Lake Country Reporter, Hartland, WI, and corporate affairs administrator, Bethesda Lutheran Homes and Services, Watertown, WI. She also was editor-in-chief for 11 years and Bible Study editor for four years of the Lutheran Woman's Quarterly, official magazine of the international Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML), and served as the first LWML public relations director. In addition, she edited the newsletter of the Christian Council on Persons with Disabilities (CCPD), working with CCPD founder Joni Eareckson (Tada) and serving as the organization's executive director and its representative to the National Council of Churches Task Force on Disabilities. She also coordinated the first national conference of the Lutheran Developmental Disabilities Coalition.
An advocate of opportunities for women, Marlys was the first woman to receive an honorary doctorate from Concordia University Wisconsin (CUW - 1994), the first woman president of the national Association of Lutheran Development Executives (ALDE), the first woman to serve as development director of Bethesda Lutheran Home, the first woman to receive the "Keyperson of the Year" award from the Concordia Century Club, and one of the early women to be named to a national board of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod (LCMS). She served on its Editorial Commission for Official Periodicals, 1972-81, and its Board for Communication Services, 1981-87, and was one of 25 LCMS representatives to the International Congress on World Evangelization in Lausanne, Switzerland in 1974. A board member of the CUW Women's Leadership Institute, she also was active as a church organist, Bible study leader, retreat leader, and speaker at national and district LWML conventions. Served as South Wisconsin District LWML president, 1996-2000.
Other honors have included 1986 Katie Award (Lutheran Woman of the Year), Women in Communications' Clarion Award (for a public relations campaign), the South Wisconsin Chapter's 1987 Headliner Award, and International Association of Business Communicators 1980 Gold Quill Award (film category).
Author of nine books, including Women Through the Bible, And God Gave Women Talents!, The Heart of Jesus (Women in the Gospel of Luke), God Gave the Increase, Wherever He Sends Us, two LWML histories, and two Bethesda histories. Also wrote Bible studies, devotions and religious magazine articles.
In the Town of Delafield, where she lived from 1953-1994, she was a member of the Town Plan Commission, 1985-94; president of the Kettle Moraine Educational Foundation and the Friends of the Delafield Public Library, 4-H club leader, and a charter member of the Hawks Inn Historical Society, author of its booklet, "Hawks Inn Revisited," and its first Heritage Trail Guide. Also served on several committees related to the establishment of Kettle Moraine High School.
Professional memberships included Women in Communications, Inc. (formerly Theta Sigma Phi); Milwaukee Press Club, Religious Public Relations Council, and Public Relations Society of America. Honorary: Alpha Sigma Nu, Kappa Tau Alpha and Sigma Delta Pi; social: Zeta Phi Delta, which later affiliated with Delta Zeta.
Marlys was married to Jack F. Taege (died August 1973) and David O. Moberg. Loving mother of Linda (died August 2001), Lauren (the late Marshall) Beale, and James D. (the late Cheryl) (fiancée Mary Wroblewski) Taege. Devoted grandmother of Joshua Beale, Andrea (Francisco) Miyares (son Gabriel) and Adam (Cheyane) Mohorko. Fond second mother to Lynette (David) Janssen and Paul (Silvia), Jon (Donna) and Phil (Darlene) Moberg and their six children, Carl and Johan (Nora) Janssen (son Malcolm), Eleanor, Matthew and Jackson Moberg, and Rebecca McDermott.
Marlys is to be buried in Tabernacle Cemetery in the Town of Delafield next to her first husband. A celebration of her life will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Women's Leadership Institute of Concordia University Wisconsin, the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, or Tabernacle Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020