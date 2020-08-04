1/1
Marnee Shannon
1949 - 2020
Marnee Shannon

Marnee Shannon, age 70, passed away on Saturday, August 1st, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born to Fred and Lorraine Wetzel on September 2nd, 1949. Marnee was proud of being born and raised in Milwaukee. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also loved spending time with friends, baking (especially cookies at Christmas time), crafting, walking, and gardening. She will be remembered for her kindness, patience, and love for people. Marnee also valued and found comfort in her Christian faith. She leaves behind her husband of 46 years Bill Shannon, daughters Heather (Chris McGown) and Lindsay (Rob Ebert), granddaughter Alexandra, sister Dianne LaKamp of Denver, and niece Mindy Dolan of Seattle. She also leaves behind her beloved grandpuppy, Edward. There will be a family gravesite memorial service as Marnee's family will not be holding a funeral at this time. The family will hold a celebration of Marnee's life when it is safe to do so.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
