Marnette F. Ashley
Marnette F. Ashley

Passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, age 63. She joins her late mother and late father, Dorothy and Joseph Farmer. Survived by her loving husband, Terry Ashley and beautiful daughter Lauren, other many family and friends who loved her.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home, on Friday, August 28, 2020, 4-7PM. Funeral Service will be held at INCARNATION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3509 N. 15th St., Milwaukee, WI, on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10AM. Burial to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2020.
