Marnette F. Ashley
Marnette F. Ashley

Passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, age 63. She joins her late mother and father, Dorothy and Joseph Farmer. Survived by loving husband, Terry Ashley, PhD, and loving and beautiful daughter, Lauren Marie Ashley, and other family, and friends who loved her.

Visitation will be held at the Funeral home, Friday, September 4, 2020, 4-7 pm. Funeral Service will be held privately at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 3509 N 15th St., Milwaukee, WI, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Public burial later at 1:30 pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Flowers or in place of ?owers donations to St. Jude Children Research, 800-822-6344 or stjude.org/donatetoday are welcome.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
